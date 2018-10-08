Dortmund Airport attributes strong summer pax growth to Wizz Air

Dortmund Airport stated (05-Oct-2018) it was the only airport out of the 22 international facilities in the German Airports Association (ADV) to achieve double digit traffic growth between Jul-2018 to Sep-2018. The airport handled 16.1% more passengers year-on-year. Dortmund Airport MD Udo Mager said: "A look at the traffic development in 2018 shows that we will reach the intended mark of 2.2 million passengers unhindered... and will in all likelihood surpass [it]". He said Wizz Air "in particular" is acting as a growth driver. [more - original PR - German]