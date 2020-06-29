Dominican Republic to reopen for commercial aviation on 01-Jul-2020

Airports Council International - Latin America and Caribbean, via its official LinkedIn account, welcomed (27-Jun-2020) the Dominican Republic's decision to resume commercial aviation effective 01-Jul-2020. Tourism makes up 11% of the Dominican Republic's GDP and aviation contributes 3.8%. Air transport represents over USD900 million in aggregated value added to the production chain in the Dominican Republic. Aerodom CCO Alvaro Leite, via his personal LinkedIn account, stated: "We are ready to take off. These have been the longest and most difficult months for our industry but we are finally back".