Doha Hamad airport completes first major phase of smart airport programme

Doha Hamad International Airport completed (30-Oct-2018) the first major phase of its smart airport programme, which will enable Qatar Airways to process more than 25% of its passengers using self service check in and bag drop facilities. In partnership with SITA and CCM, Doha airport has successfully commissioned 62 next generation self service check in kiosks and 12 self service bag drops, including future biometric technology capability. A mobile automated visa document check has also been implemented, which enables ground services agents to check a passenger's visa documentation. [more - original PR]