Doha Hamad Airport pax to reach 34m in 2022, exceeding 2019 volumes in Nov/Dec-2022

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), via its official Twitter account, stated (13-Jun-2022) Doha Hamad International Airport is expected to handle 34 million to 36 million passengers in 2022, marking a pre-pandemic recovery milestone and representing 90% to 105% traffic growth compared to 2021. QCAA noted the projected impact of the FIFA World Cup scheduled from 21-Nov-2022 to 18-Dec-2022, which will be met with specialised charter and shuttle services operated by international airlines, as previously reported by CAPA. During the event, Doha Airport is expected to handle 28,000 aircraft movements across scheduled and charter operations. Total passenger traffic for Nov/Dec-2022 is expected to exceed 2019 volumes by approximately 11%.