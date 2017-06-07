7-Jun-2017 2:44 PM
Doha Hamad Airport operations running as normal despite Middle East geopolitical tensions
Doha Hamad International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (06-Jun-2017) all operations are running normally as planned, as it continues to offer the "best experience to all passengers". As previously reported by CAPA, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, effectively closing airspace to Qatar traffic and all air entry points to Qataris.