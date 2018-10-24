24-Oct-2018 2:11 PM
Doha Hamad Airport handles 9.7m passengers in 3Q2018
Doha Hamad International Airport reported (23-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for 3Q2018. Hamad International Airport COO Badr Mohammed Al Meer stated: "HIA has demonstrated sustained and continued growth, experiencing the busiest quarter of 2018 so far":
- Passengers: 9.68 million, +10.6% year-on-year
- Jul-2018: 3.4 million;
- Aug-2018: 3.5 million;
- Sep-2018: 2.8 million;
- Cargo: 538,551 tonnes;
- Jul-2018: 181,643 tonnes;
- Aug-2018: 175,585 tonnes;
- Sep-2018: 181,322 tonnes;
- Aircraft movements: 57,031; +15.2%;
- Jul-2018: 19,064;
- Aug-2018: 19,228;
- Sep-2018: 18,739. [more - original PR]
Doha Hamad International Airport: "HIA has demonstrated sustained and continued growth, experiencing the busiest quarter of 2018 so far". Badr Mohammed Al Meer, chief operating officer. Source: Company statement, 23-Oct-2018.