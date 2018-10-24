Become a CAPA Member
24-Oct-2018 2:11 PM

Doha Hamad Airport handles 9.7m passengers in 3Q2018

Doha Hamad International Airport reported (23-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for 3Q2018. Hamad International Airport COO Badr Mohammed Al Meer stated: "HIA has demonstrated sustained and continued growth, experiencing the busiest quarter of 2018 so far":

  • Passengers: 9.68 million, +10.6% year-on-year
    • Jul-2018: 3.4 million;
    • Aug-2018: 3.5 million;
    • Sep-2018: 2.8 million;
  • Cargo: 538,551 tonnes;
    • Jul-2018: 181,643 tonnes;
    • Aug-2018: 175,585 tonnes;
    • Sep-2018: 181,322 tonnes;
  • Aircraft movements: 57,031; +15.2%;

