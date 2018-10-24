Doha Hamad Airport handles 9.7m passengers in 3Q2018

Doha Hamad International Airport reported (23-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for 3Q2018. Hamad International Airport COO Badr Mohammed Al Meer stated: "HIA has demonstrated sustained and continued growth, experiencing the busiest quarter of 2018 so far":

