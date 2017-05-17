Doha Hamad Airport adjusts development funding strategy with government withdrawal: COO

Doha Hamad International Airport (HIA) COO Engineer Badr Al-Meer, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, stated (16-May-2017) "the government has decided to stop funding the airport’s development, so we must plan for a sustainable development funding strategy." According to Mr Al-Meer, the challenge for Doha Hamad is the "corporatisation of HIA and being self-sufficient." The company plans to develop a new organisation structure by the end of 2017.