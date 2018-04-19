19-Apr-2018 11:14 AM
Doha Airport reports 'successful' 1Q2018
Doha Hamad International Airport reported (18-Apr-2018) a "successful" quarter in 1Q2018. The airport reported the following traffic highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 8.7 million;
- Jan-2018: 3.0 million;
- Feb-2018: 2.7 million;
- Mar-2018: 3.0 million;
- Cargo: 514,299 tonnes;
- Jan-2018: 168,156;
- Feb-2018: 160,776;
- Mar-2018: 185,366;
- Aircraft movements: 52,250;
- Jan-2018: 17,937;
- Feb-2018: 16,204;
- Mar-2018: 18,109;
- 2017 traffic highlights:
- Passengers: 35.3 million;
- Aircraft movements: 222,321. [more - original PR]