19-Apr-2018 11:14 AM

Doha Airport reports 'successful' 1Q2018

Doha Hamad International Airport reported (18-Apr-2018) a "successful" quarter in 1Q2018. The airport reported the following traffic highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.7 million;
    • Jan-2018: 3.0 million;
    • Feb-2018: 2.7 million;
    • Mar-2018: 3.0 million;
  • Cargo: 514,299 tonnes;
    • Jan-2018: 168,156;
    • Feb-2018: 160,776;
    • Mar-2018: 185,366;
  • Aircraft movements: 52,250;
    • Jan-2018: 17,937;
    • Feb-2018: 16,204;
    • Mar-2018: 18,109;
  • 2017 traffic highlights:

