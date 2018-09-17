Doha Airport reports cost saving of 2% p/a with IATA simplified invoicing and settlement platform

Doha Hamad International Airport, in cooperation with IATA, implemented (16-Sep-2018) the IATA simplified invoicing and settlement platform. This platform streamlines its billing and settlement activities by optimising and reducing the cost of back-office processes, unifying invoicing standards and reducing paper waste and fostering a simpler and more efficient environment f​or airlines and aviation business partners. Since implementing the platform, Doha airport has billed 46 invoices per month for 23 airlines as well as billed a total revenue of QAR150 million (USD41 million) p/a with a significant cost saving of 2% p/a. The airport now looks to integrate full automation of the billing and settlement system through the IATA clearing house which will help in providing settlement services for the airport. [more - original PR]