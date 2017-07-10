dnata Singapore opens new maintenance base at Singapore Changi Airport

dnata Singapore opened (07-Jul-2017) a new 6900sqm maintenance base at Singapore Changi Airport that will triple its handling capacity to more than 9000 repairs and maintenance activities p/a. The new facility is planned to accommodate the current volume of traffic with space for future expansion. Features include:

66% increase in work pit, 53% increase in repair bays and 50% increase in washing bays spaces to previous facility;

Underground diesel tanks with dispensing pumps;

High overhead cranes with bigger capacity to handle all types of equipment;

Dumb waiter lift for spare part movement to maximise storage space and increase productivity;

A centralised oil dispensing and collecting system;

Fast charging bays for electric tractors;

Energy saving-LED lights and motion sensors for lights and ventilation;

Eco-friendly facility design which takes into account wind direction to keep the facility well ventilated and ensure that the equipment are also kept cool;

Higher and wider Vehicle Bay Entrances to allow more daylight into the workshop, eliminating the need of 24/7 repair bay lighting.

CEO Mark Edwards stated: "In an effort to future proof our business, it's crucial that our infrastructure and support services keep up with the growth of dnata Singapore's business... We need to keep up with increased pressure on our equipment and find innovative and resource-light ways to repair and maintain our GSE, as their use goes up". [more - original PR]