dnata reports most profitable year in company history in FY2017

dnata reported (11-May-2017) its most profitable year in 58 years of operation in FY2016/17, with profit exceeding AED1.2 billion (USD326.6 million) for the first time. Revenue increased 15% year-on-year and the company's international business now accounts for 66% of revenue. Revenue growth was attributed to organic growth, the acquisitions of dnata Aviation Services and Air Dispatch, an increased shareholding in Oman United Agencies Travel and the full year impact of dnata Brazil, acquired in FY2015/16. International airport operations revenue increased 59% due to increased business volumes, newly acquired businesses in the US and the full year impact of dnata Brazil and dnata BV (Netherlands). International airport operations now represent the company's largest business segment by revenue contribution. Operating costs increased 15%, reflecting the impact of integrating newly acquired companies. dnata invested more than AED1 billion (USD272.2 million) in developing staff, facilities, technology and new acquisitions in FY2016/17. Employee numbers increased 20% to more than 40,000 with staff based outside the UAE now accounting for 56% of the total. [more - original PR]