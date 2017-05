dnata reports 15% operating profit growth in FY2017

dnata reported (12-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: AED12,182 million (USD3316 million), +14.6% year-on-year; International airport operations: AED3328 million (USD905.9 million), +58.8%; Travel services: AED3136 million (USD853.6 million), -5.1%; UAE airport operations: AED3023 million (USD822.9 million), +6.0%; Catering services: AED2010 million (USD547.1 million), +6.6%;

Operating profit: AED1224 million (USD333.2 million), +15.4%;

Net profit: AED1210 million (USD329.4 million), +14.8%;

Aircraft handled: 623,611, +60.1%;

Cargo handled: 2.8 million tonnes, +38.3%;

Meals uplifted: 60.7 million, +6.5%;

Total assets: AED12,047 million (USD3279 million);

Cash: AED3398 million (USD924.9 million);

Total liabilities: AED5341 million (USD1454 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1= USD0.272198