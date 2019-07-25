dnata introduces new management structure across global operations

dnata announced (24-Jul-2019) the following senior management reshuffle:

Ross Marino, a member of the dnata team since 2005, appointed regional CEO UK and Europe. Mr Marino will be responsible for dnata's operations at 13 airports in Belgium , Italy , Switzerland , the Netherlands and UK ;

, , , the and ; Dirk Goovaerts appointed regional CEO Asia Pacific, responsible for managing dnata's businesses at 10 airports in Australia , the Philippines and Singapore ;

, the and ; Janis Balkens, who was promoted to regional CEO new and emerging markets in 2018, will continue to lead the company's operations at 35 airports in Brazil , Canada , Pakistan and Iraq ;

, , and ; US operations, covering 28 airports across the country, will continue to be overseen by David Barker, CEO of dnata USA.

The new structure of dnata's international airport operations will not affect dnata's ground handling and cargo operations in the UAE, which continues to be managed by dnata's UAE airport operations division. [more - original PR]