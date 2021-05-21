dnata expands cargo operations at Sydney Airport

dnata entered (20-May-2021) a five year lease with Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport to expand its existing cargo facility at the international airfreight terminal by an additional 4800sqm. The enlarged 16,300sqm site with direct ramp access will feature an increased number of landside and airside docks as well as enhanced processing capacity and throughput with the flexibility to scale. An additional truck hoist will be in place by mid 2021 to complement the on-airport warehouse's existing hoist. [more - original PR]