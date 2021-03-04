4-Mar-2021 9:01 AM
dnata appoints new EVP heading its operations
Emirates Group and dnata announced (04-Mar-2021) the appointment of Steve Allen as dnata executive vice president. In this role Mr Allen will head dnata's operations across six continents along with managing Emirates Group's relationships with business partners. Mr Allen has served with Emirates Group for 12 years and was previously head of dnata's ground handling and cargo operations. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - dnata]