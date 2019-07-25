DLR Global Aviation Monitor: Worldwide aircraft movement growth declines to just 1.5% in Jun-2019

German Aerospace Center (DLR) released (24-Jul-2019) its Global Aviation Monitor, reporting the growth rate of global air traffic - as measured by passenger aircraft movements - fell to 1.5% year-on-year in Jun-2019. DLR stated that after many years of continued growth in global air traffic, a slowdown is now becoming apparent. The DLR report covers 3500 airports and 850 airlines. Key regional highlights include:

Asia Pacific: After "years of strong growth", aircraft movement growth in the region slowed to between 2% and 3%. This is "having a particularly strong impact on the global slowdown in the number of flights and flight connection". DLR stated increasing economic uncertainties are having a major role in the regional slowdown;

North America: Exhibited growth of 2% to 3% for "some time now". The region accounts for 27% of global air traffic;

Europe: Over the last two years, the European market slipped from an initial growth rate of 5% to just 1.2%. The region has 832,000 take offs per month and a global share of 24.7% of traffic;

Outlook: For 3Q2019, DLR predicts continued modest growth in flight movements of between 1% and 2% at the European and global level.