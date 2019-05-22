22-May-2019 10:59 AM
DLR: European LCCs expand long haul networks by 37% in winter 2018/2019
German Aerospace Center (DLR) reported (20-May-2019) European LCCs expanded their long haul networks by more than 37% during the 2018/2019 winter schedule. Norwegian and Eurowings were "particularly" active, although the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX forced Norwegian to lease replacement aircraft. DLR stated use of the 737 MAX 8 "means that fewer high volume intercontinental routes can be offered from smaller airports", including routes such as Edinburgh-New York Stewart. [more - original PR]