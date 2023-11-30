Discover Airlines COO reports 'nightmare' finding engineering capabilities and parts

Discover Airlines COO Wolfgang Raebiger, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "We're trying to upgrade the cabins of our long haul aircraft and it's a nightmare to find engineering capabilities and parts, and MRO capacity". Mr Raebiger added: "We're stuck flying the aircraft longer", noting: "You try to promise customers brand new things but it will take longer".