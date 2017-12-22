Two US senators request US DHS halt expansion of biometric exit program

US Senators Edward Market and Mike Lee, in a letter to US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kirstjen Nielson, expressed (21-Dec-2017) concern about the privacy implications of the DHS' biometric exit programme, which is operating at nine US airports. The programme includes facial recognition technology for US citizens and other travellers departing on international services. The senators requested the DHS halt a plan to expand the programme to some of the US' largest international airports and provide the US Congress with the "explicit statutory authority to use and expand a biometric exit program on US citizens", or provide a reason why it believes it has the authority to execute such a programme. [more - original PR]