US Department of Homeland Security implements travel restrictions on 29-Jun-2017

US Department of Homeland Security confirmed (29-Jun-2017) certain travel restriction provisions in the President’s executive order were implemented on 29-Jun-2017. The temporary suspension of entry applies, with limited exceptions, only to foreign nationals from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Persons from the six countries presenting themselves for entry with a valid previously issued visa and who meet other universally applied entry requirements will be admitted. The department expects business as usual at ports of entry, noting US Customs and Border Protection officers are trained and prepared for processing. No disruptions to service were expected. [more - original PR]