DHMI signs air services agreements covering 15 new destinations

Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DHMI) signed (12-Dec-2019) MoUs and agreements on 22 matters,, including air services agreements covering 15 new destinations and more than 50 passenger and three cargo frequencies. Agreements on new routes were reached with the Republic of the Congo in relation to two destinations, Nigeria for one destination, Zimbabwe on three destinations, Bahrain on six destinations, Kuwait on one destination and Senegal of two destinations. An air transport agreement was also signed with Haiti. [more - original PR - Turkish]