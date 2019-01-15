DHMI: Sabiha Gokcen Airport second runway to increase capacity to 65m pax p/a by 2020

DHMI reported (14-Jan-2019) construction of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport's second 3500m runway continues, with delivery expected in 2020 alongside opening of the airport's new terminal. The second runway will include three parallel taxiways, one connecting taxiway, 10 rapid taxiways, one intermediate apron, one dedicated cargo apron and one engine testing apron. With both runways operational, the airport will increase capacity from 40 to 80 hourly aircraft movements and 65 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR - Turkish]