13-Nov-2019 10:36 AM

DHL profit more than doubles in 3Q2019 with growth across all divisions

Deutsche Post DHL Group reported (12-Nov-2019) group revenue increased 4.7% year-on-year to EUR15.6 billion and operating profit increased 150.5% to EUR942 million in 3Q2019. All five of the company's divisions reported growth in revenue and EBIT. The company reported the following division details:

  • Post & Parcel Germany: Continued to perform "very well" due to "booming" e-commerce;
  • Express: Continued to perform "very well". Daily international time definite delivery volumes increased 5.9%;
  • Global Forwarding, Freight: Faced a "challenging market environment" and the global airfreight market remained weak in 3Q2019;
  • Supply Chain: Maintained the positive trend from previous quarters and continued to generate new business;
  • eCommerce Solutions: Continued to grow and delivered a positive EBIT contribution for the first time. All regions contributed to the upward trend, with particularly good performance in the US, Netherlands and Poland.

CEO Frank Appel commented: "For the fourth quarter, we anticipate a traditionally strong holiday season and we reaffirm our guidance for the full year 2019". [more - original PR]

