Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Aug-2019 10:40 AM

DHL Hong Kong Air Trade Index: Businesses 'advised to be prepared' for trade challenges

Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) reported (31-Jul-2019) the following key findings from the DHL Hong Kong Air Trade Leading Index for 3Q2019:

  • Watches, clocks and jewellery remain the commodities most vulnerable to the global economy, and as such this segment fell the most in 3Q2019;
  • Consumer goods trading is faring better, including F&B imports, and exports of electronic products and parts;
  • Sentiment on exports to the US contracted only moderately, as only one third of the total traders were subject to the latest wave of tariffs. Of those are affected, 51% said additional tax were shared among the sellers and buyers;
  • Exports to mainland China and other Asia Pacific markets are also under pressure due to softened demand;
  • The current survey took place before the G20 summit in Osaka and after the US introduced its latest 25% tariffs on USD200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

HKPC chief innovation officer Lawrence Cheung commented: "With such changeable business environment, enterprises are advised to be prepared for the challenges from the trade issues such as diversifying their target markets to mitigate risks". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More