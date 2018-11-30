DHL Group: Trade barometer points to declining outlook for air freight

DHL Group released (28-Nov-2018) its Global Trade Barometer (GTB), reporting an overall index level of 61 points (with a score of 50 representing stagnation). DHL stated its analysis of international air and containerised ocean trade flows indicates that the development of the previous quarters will continue, although the air trade outlook is going down in every index country. Indices for all seven countries that constitute the GTB index are above 50 points although the pace of growth has continued to slow in all index countries. Deceleration will be particularly strong in Asia, with the exception of China. Declines in index values were registered in India (-8), Japan (-6) and South Korea (-5). With an overall index of 75 points India continues to be the country with the strongest trade growth forecast. The US (61 points) and China (58 points) remains solid. DHL Group reporated both countries' momentum of growth is slowing only moderately, with the US down two points and China down one. DHL Global Forwarding, Freight CEO Tim Scharwath said the barometer shows that global trade continues growth, but at a slower pace. [more - original PR]