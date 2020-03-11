Become a CAPA Member
11-Mar-2020 11:25 AM

DHL Global Forwarding and Express divisions to be more significantly affected by coronavirus

Deutsche Post DHL Group reported (10-Mar-2020) business development in its Post & Parcel Germany, Supply Chain and eCommerce Solutions segments has been "marginally impacted" by the coronavirus outbreak. The group sees more significant effects for the Global Forwarding and Express divisions. DHL has excluded an as of now unquantifiable effect of the coronavirus impact from the 2020 Group EBIT guidance of more than EUR5 billion.  [more - original PR]

