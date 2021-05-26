26-May-2021 9:36 AM
DHL Express to restructure European freight operations, starting new airline in Austria
DHL Express announced (25-May-2021) a new structure and roadmap for its European aviation network:
- DHL Express intends to set up a new cargo airline in Austria. DHL is in the process of filing applications with the Austrian authorities. Subject to approval of those applications, the aim is for the new airline to be established and operational later this year. It will operate intra-European flight services, using a fleet of Boeing 757F aircraft which are to be transferred from DHL Air UK;
- In turn, DHL Air UK will develop into a new role as an intercontinental airline, expanding its Boeing 767 operations and adding new Boeing 777Fs into its fleet. With these steps, DHL Express will strengthen its air network platform, ensuring flexible and resilient air cargo capacity to support its customers' increasing express shipping need. DHL Air UK will increase flights between the UK, the Americas region and Asia. In this context, the fleet will be expanded by adding more 767s and introducing new 777F aircraft. The plan is for DHL Air UK to commence its 777 operations in early 2022;
- This is part of DHL's efforts to respond to record e-commerce growth and to continue offering faster transit times for cross-border deliveries. [more - original PR]