DHL Express completes USD78m expansion of hub facility at Miami International Airport

DHL Express completed (18-Nov-2021) a USD78 million renovation and expansion of its hub facility at Miami International Airport. The project is part of a larger USD360 million plan to increase regional volume capacity in the DHL Express Americas network by nearly 30% by the end of 2022. Facility improvements include:

Deployment of a fully automated package sort system, almost doubling the facility's per hour sorting capacity;

Installation of two automated energy dispersive X ray spectroscopy machines, facilitating advanced automated explosives detection;

A near doubling of previous warehouse space;

Twice the load positions for conveyable packages.

DHL Express also announced plans to add services to and from Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and cities in the US. DHL Express Americas CEO Mike Parra stated: "Our Miami hub has always been a key gateway into South and Central America and the Caribbean, and with the new investments and flights, it's fantastic to see us even more connected to the rest of the world. This is all part of our continual drive to expand and improve our infrastructure, modernise and grow our air fleets and establish new routes". [more - original PR]