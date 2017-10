France DGAC reported (Oct-2017) LCCs accounted for 32% of traffic in France in 2016, an increase of 2% year-on-year. easyJet accounted for 42% of LCC activity in France, followed by Ryanair with 18%. easyJet's market share rose 9% in 2016, however Ryanair's share declined 4%. [more - original PR - French]