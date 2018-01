Ecuador DGAC announced (Jan-2018) Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) representatives commenced a 27-Jan-2018 to 09-Feb-2018 tour of the country, to study operational options at Manta, Santa Rosa and Cotopaxi airports, ahead of the concession process for these airports. This it is the second occasion in which KAC visits airports in the country to raise infrastructure, ATM, traffic, and financial data about the airports. [more - original PR - Spanish]