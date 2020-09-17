DFWC and ACI World call for measures critical to airport industry recovery

Airports Council International World (ACI World) and the Duty Free World Council (DFWC) called (16-Sep-2020) for the introduction of urgent measures to support the recovery of the international airport industry. ACI released a policy brief, which has the full support of the DFWC and calls for:

A temporary relaxation of travellers' duty free limits and allowances for selected duty free products to stimulate sales and consequently help airports generate revenues from their retail concessionaires;

The introduction of duty and tax-free shopping on arrival to level the playing field with those countries which have already introduced duty and tax-free shopping on arrival.

ACI and DFWC pointed to the crucial role duty free and travel retail plays in the success and growth of airports, with the segments accounting for up to 44% of airport revenues coming from non-aeronautical sources, and retail concessions contributing 30% of this figure. [more - original PR]