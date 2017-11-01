Deutsche Lufthansa AG questions social and operational practices of Ryanair

Deutsche Lufthansa AG noted (30-Oct-2017) Ryanair wants to more than double its market share in Germany from 9% to 20%. Deutsche Lufthansa AG however criticised Ryanair's operational and social practices. While acknowledging Ryanair is "an extremely successful airline", Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated the carrier "has always shirked its responsibilities as an employer and operates at the edge of legality". Deutsche Lufthansa AG claimed Ryanair full time employees in Germany do not receive the legally binding minimum wage, contract workers are not entitled to paid leave and Ryanair can terminate contracts "at will". Deutsche Lufthansa AG also said Ryanair "regularly plays local authorities who have small loss-making airports against each other... When the subsidies stop flowing, Ryanair is gone". Deutsche Lufthansa listed the following benefits Ryanair receives:

50% discount on Frankfurt Airport charges;

charges; 50% lower corporation tax in Ireland ;

; No contribution to German pension fund or statutory health insurance;

No payments under collective agreements for employees worldwide.