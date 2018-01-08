Loading
Deutsche Lufthansa AG issues preliminary outlook for 2018 KPIs

Deutsche Lufthansa AG issued (05-Jan-2018) the following initial outlook on operating KPIs for 2018:

  • Organic capacity growth (ASKs): +7%, largely driven by short haul growth at Frankfurt Airport and upgauging at Munich, Zurich and Vienna;
  • Unit revenue (RASK): "Slightly positive" in 1Q2018, with a continuation of trends in FY2017. Current assumption is for roughly stable RASK overall for 2018;
  • Unit cost (CASK excluding currency/fuel adjustments): -1% to -2%, driven by individual cost reductions;
  • Fuel: Additional cost of EUR700 million. [more - original PR]

