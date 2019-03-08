Deutsche Post DHL revenue growth driven by e-commerce and international trade in 2018

Deutsche Post DHL Group reported (07-Mar-2019) revenue increased 1.8% year-on-year to EUR61.6 billion in FY2018. All four company divisions contributed to the growth trend. The company said growth was driven by the "ongoing boom" in e-commerce and sustained growth in international trade flows. The group reported the following division highlights for 2018:

Post - eCommerce - Parcel: Revenue increased 1.7% to EUR18.5 billion. The upward trend was primarily attributable to higher revenue in the eCommerce - Parcel business unit. The division recorded a 7.5% increase in parcels delivered in Germany to a record 1.5 billion. DHL eCommerce revenue increased 6.9% and Parcel Europe revenue increased 10.6%, which the company said reflects its "strong positioning in international e-commerce". Revenue in the Post business unit decreased as expected due to "structural volume declines" in Mail Communication and Dialogue Marketing;

Express: Revenue increased 7.3% to EUR16.1 billion, with growth across all regions. The company reported "strong growth" in the international time definite delivery business, where daily volumes increased 7.4%. The group upgraded hubs in Brussels, Hong Kong and Madrid and expanded and modernised its aircraft fleet. The group is planning EUR1.1 billion in capital expenditure in 2019 for the debt financed renewal of its aircraft fleet;

Global Forwarding, Freight: Revenue increased 3.4% to EUR15 billion. The division registered gross profit margin improvements in air and ocean freight. Road and rail transport in Europe showed "positive development";

Supply Chain: Revenue decreased to EUR13.4 billion, mainly reflecting the sale of subsidiary Williams Lea Tag. The division continued to generate new business, closing additional contracts worth EUR1.3 billion.

The group expects a "significant" increase in operating profit to EUR4.3 billion in 2019, with structural and operating improvements in all divisions expected to contribute to the increase. [more - original PR]