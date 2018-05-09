Deutsche Post DHL Group records 'good start to the year' in 1Q2018

Deutsche Post DHL Group CEO Frank Appel reported (08-May-2018) a "good start to the year" in 1Q2018 despite a slight decline in group revenue, largely attributable to the sale of Williams Lea Tag and negative currency effects. Mr Appel noted: "Global e-commerce continues to boom, meaning that the most important growth driver for our businesses is still intact". Revenue in the Post-eCommerce-Parcel division increased 1.7% year-on-year to EUR4.6 billion, mainly attributable to growth in e-commerce and parcel revenues. Global Forwarding Freight division revenue increased 1.3% to EUR3.6 billion, continuing a turnaround from 2017. DHL's Express division recorded "particularly dynamic growth", with revenue increasing 4.9% to EUR3.8 billion, driven by solid growth in the international time definite delivery business, where daily volumes increased 9.6%. DHL continues to forecast an increase to approximately EUR4.2 billion in operating profit for full year 2018. [more - original PR]