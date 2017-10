Deutsche Lufthansa AG reported (25-Oct-2017) the group's network airlines generated total revenues of EUR17.7 billion for the first nine months of 2017, an increase of EUR1.1 billion year-on-year. All three network airlines posted improvements in their adjusted EBIT results, as follows:

Austrian Airlines : Increase from EUR79 million to EUR100 million;

: Increase from EUR79 million to EUR100 million; Lufthansa : Increase from EUR922 million to EUR1.4 billion;

: Increase from EUR922 million to EUR1.4 billion; SWISS: Increase from EUR322 million to EUR442 million. [more - original PR]