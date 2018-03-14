Loading
15-Mar-2018 9:00 AM

Deutsche Lufthansa extends contract of chairman and CEO to Dec-2023

Deutsche Lufthansa AG extended (14-Mar-2018) the contract of chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr until Dec-2023. Group supervisory board chairman Dr Karl-Ludwig Kley said: "Carsten Spohr has consistently and very successfully advanced the modernisation of Lufthansa Group over the past years... [he] will be guiding the fortunes of the executive board for another five years is good news for Lufthansa Group". [more - original PR]

