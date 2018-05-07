Deutsche Lufthansa AG to order up to 16 new aircraft worth EUR2.1bn at list prices

Deutsche Lufthansa AG's supervisory board approved (07-May-2018) plans to order up to 16 additional aircraft at a list price of EUR2.1 billion. Delivery is scheduled to take place in stages until 2022. Details include:

Two Boeing 777-300ERs for SWISS , which are expected to supplement the existing SWISS fleet beginning in early 2020 and will be used to expand the route network;

777-300ERs for , which are expected to supplement the existing SWISS fleet beginning in early 2020 and will be used to expand the route network; Two 777Fs for Lufthansa Cargo to replace MD-11F aircraft;

to replace MD-11F aircraft; Up to 12 A320 aircraft, including six A320neos options converted to firm orders. Depending on availability, up to six additional A320ceo aircraft will be ordered. The plan is to deploy them at Lufthansa in 2018, in order to offset delivery delays for A320neos.

SWISS had a profit margin of over 9% and Lufthansa Cargo of over 10% in 1Q2018. The new orders highlight the strategy of Lufthansa Group to "predominantly allocate the growth within its multi hub system where cost and quality offer the best conditions for profitable investments". [more - original PR - English/German]