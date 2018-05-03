4-May-2018 9:23 AM
Deutsche Lufthansa AG reorganises management structure of French commercial team
Deutsche Lufthansa AG reorganised (03-May-2018) the management structure of its French commercial team under one group. French operations of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS will now be run under a single point of contact based in La Plaine. Brussels Airlines France director Thadée Nawrocki was subsequently appointed Lufthansa Group general sales manager France and Luxembourg. Mr Nawrocki will report directly to Lufthansa Group senior director sales for France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands Michael Gloor. [more - original PR - French]