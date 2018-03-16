Loading
16-Mar-2018 11:12 AM

Deutsche Lufthansa AG issues 2018 outlook, will 'continue to drive consolidation in Europe'

Deutsche Lufthansa AG issued (15-Mar-2018) its outlook for 2018, as follows:

  • Stable unit revenue development;
  • Unit costs to be further reduced by 1% to 2%;
  • Higher fuel costs of some EUR700 million expected to be largely compensated by improved operating performance;
  • Adjusted EBIT for the year expected to be only slightly below the record set in 2017.

Organic capacity is expected to increase by 7%, as unit revenues excluding currency factors should remain broadly stable. Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said: "We will continue to consistently pursue our modernisation... in doing so, we will retain our clear focus on reducing our costs and at the same time raising our quality". He continued: "This is the only way to sustainably increase our profitability. From a position of strength, we will continue to drive consolidation in Europe". [more - original PR - English/German

