Deutsche Lufthansa AG issues 2018 outlook, will 'continue to drive consolidation in Europe'

Deutsche Lufthansa AG issued (15-Mar-2018) its outlook for 2018, as follows:

Stable unit revenue development;

Unit costs to be further reduced by 1% to 2%;

Higher fuel costs of some EUR700 million expected to be largely compensated by improved operating performance;

Adjusted EBIT for the year expected to be only slightly below the record set in 2017.

Organic capacity is expected to increase by 7%, as unit revenues excluding currency factors should remain broadly stable. Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said: "We will continue to consistently pursue our modernisation... in doing so, we will retain our clear focus on reducing our costs and at the same time raising our quality". He continued: "This is the only way to sustainably increase our profitability. From a position of strength, we will continue to drive consolidation in Europe". [more - original PR - English/German]