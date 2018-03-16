Deutsche Lufthansa AG expecting operational environment to become 'increasingly challenging' in 2018

Deutsche Lufthansa AG reported (15-Mar-2018) although macroeconomic developments and demand "remain positive at the start" of 2018, the basis for comparison "will become increasingly challenging for the Lufthansa Group over the course of 2018". The "significantly higher oil price puts pressure on costs and the weaker US dollar reduces demand for flights from North America to Europe", the carrier argued. Lufthansa Group continued: "Through the increasing consolidation arises a competitive environment, which is shaped by numerous exits from the market but likewise by an even greater number of entries to the market by competitive airlines... Competition is becoming more intense while the market is at the start of a restructuring process". The group assumes its business will be subject to "significant fluctuations" in 2018, with the "strong volatility of key variables" to require assumptions to be reviewed continuously over the course of the year. [more - original PR]