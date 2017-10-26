Deutsche Lufthansa CFO: 'Hard work' over past few years 'now bearing fruit'

Deutsche Lufthansa AG CFO Ulrik Svensson reported (25-Oct-2017) the group "almost doubled" free cash flow and reduced net financial debt by over 80% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2017, despite higher investments. "Particularly encouraging... is that all our Group's airlines were able to raise their margins", he said. Mr Svensson stated: "The positive economic environment played its part in this. But these results also - and above all - reflect all our hard work over the past few years, which are now bearing fruit... We now need to continue working to consistently lower our costs and further creating the financial strength we need for the future". [more - original PR]