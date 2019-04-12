Deutsche Flugsicherung handles 3.3 million flights in 2018, revenue falls slightly

Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) reported (10-Apr-2019) over 2018 it controlled its 3.3 million flights, a 4.2% increase year-on-year and a record for the ANSP. Despite this, DFS recorded EUR1.17 billion in total revenue compared to EUR 1.19 billion in 2017 due to a reduction in fee rates resulting in a deficit of EUR30.1 million. DFS forecast a total of 3.5 million flight movements in 2019, a traffic increase of 3.4% and an average of 420 more flights per day. [more - original PR - German]