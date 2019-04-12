Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Apr-2019 10:56 AM

Deutsche Flugsicherung handles 3.3 million flights in 2018, revenue falls slightly

Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) reported (10-Apr-2019) over 2018 it controlled its 3.3 million flights, a 4.2% increase year-on-year and a record for the ANSP. Despite this, DFS recorded EUR1.17 billion in total revenue compared to EUR 1.19 billion in 2017 due to a reduction in fee rates resulting in a deficit of EUR30.1 million. DFS forecast a total of 3.5 million flight movements in 2019, a traffic increase of 3.4% and an average of 420 more flights per day. [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More