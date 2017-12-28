ADV forecasts 4.2% pax growth, 5.1% cargo growth in 2018

German Airports Association (ADV) issued (27-Dec-2017) its traffic forecast for 2018, assuming 4.2% growth in passenger demand and 5.1% growth in airfreight volumes. Growth in aircraft movements is expected to stabilise at 1%. European traffic is expected to grow 5.5% to more than 150 million passengers. Intercontinental traffic is expected to increase 4.6% to 43 million passengers. ADV expects no growth in domestic traffic or aircraft movements. Growth in airfreight is expected to be supported by positive global economic development. ADV CEO Ralph Beisel said the association is optimistic about 2018, with growth at most German airports driven by persistently high demand, especially from Europe and international long haul markets. Mr Beisel said the restrictive regulatory framework remains a burden. [more - original PR - German]