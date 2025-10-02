Deutsche Aircraft and Akkodis sign cooperation agreement
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Deutsche Aircraft previously selected Aernnova as the empennage supplier for the D328eco, completing its lineup of primary structure partners for serial production1. It also partnered with Akaer for forward fuselage assembly, marking the D328eco's shift to industrialisation2. The company opened a Berlin office in July-2025 to focus on strategic partnerships and joint dialogue on future topics such as climate protection and digital transformation3.