13-May-2020 10:04 AM
Deutche Post DHL reports EUR210m impact from coronavirus in 1Q2020
Deutsche Post DHL Group reported (12-May-2020) group revenue increased 0.9% year-on-year to EUR15.5 billion in 1Q2020, with positive earnings at all five divisions. The company noted a negative earnings impact related to the coronavirus pandemic of EUR210 million. Details include:
- Post & Parcel Germany: While the post business registered significant volume declines due to a pronounced downturn in dialogue marketing, the parcel business reported dynamic volume growth based on physical store closures. Booming e-commerce from the last week of Mar-2020 led to spikes in parcel volumes, which are normally seen only in the pre-Christmas season;
- Express: DHL Express increased revenue and generated "very good" earnings. The availability of the division's own fleet of cargo aircraft proved to be a key factor, allowing it to offer urgent delivery to customers despite the suspension of most passenger services, which resulted in the loss of freight capacity in many regions;
- Global Forwarding, Freight: The division faces a severe shortage of market capacity due to the pandemic, due to the cancellation of passenger services. With declining volumes, the capacity shortage led to a positive gross-margin development in airfreight;
- Supply Chain: The division's "robust" performance was attributed to an even distribution of customers among sectors and regions. While certain industries such as automotive and fashion were more impacted by the effects of the crisis due to suspended production and reduced demand, others such as food and health care registered positive effects;
- eCommerce Solutions: The division recorded wide regional variations in revenue due to the effects of the pandemic. Activities in Spain and India were most affected by declining volumes, but various European regions experienced higher than usual volumes and efficiency improvements. [more - original PR]