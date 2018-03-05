Loading
5-Mar-2018 3:15 PM

Detroit Metropolitan Airport reports pax down slights, cargo up 7.4% in Jan-2018

Detroit Metropolitan Airport reported (01-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.5 million, -0.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2,215,183, -0.8%;
    • International: 235,948, +0.9%;
  • Cargo: 17,475 tonnes, +7.6%;
    • Freight: 15,563 tonnes, +7.4%;
    • Mail: 1912 tonnes, +9.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 31,014, +0.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks 15th consecutive month of cargo volume growth. [more - original PR]

