Department of Public Enterprises concerned by 'inadequate' business rescue plan for SA Express

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) stated (06-Mar-2020) it is "concerned by the turn of events" regarding the business rescue process for SA Express. DPE claimed the business rescue practitioners planned to ground the airline without first presenting the government and stakeholders with a business case for the stabilisation of the airline. DPE described the business rescue plan as "wholly inadequate". Details include:

The business rescue process requires post commencement finance and DPE is engaging with the National Treasury to seek the funding in the form of a government guarantee or cash injection;

The government fiscus is "constrained", so the option of securing a strategic equity partner to invest in the airline should be "vigorously pursued";

DPE stated the interim restructuring plan should include: Restructuring options; Implications for the fleet, routes, existing assets and costs; A financial model; Funding options; A branding recovery plan;

DPE is of the view that "there is still a rationale for SA Express to play a critical role as a feeder airline to service secondary routes and key cities in the Southern African region". [more - original PR]