Denver City Council approves 34 year, public-private contract for USD1.8bn DEN Great Hall project

Denver City Council approved (15-Aug-2017) a USD1.8 billion, 34 year public-private contract with Ferrovial Aeropuertos private sector firm Great Hall Partners to design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain certain areas within levels five and six of the Jeppesen Terminal, and the corridor from the terminal towards concourse 'A' at Denver International Airport (DEN). The space includes airline ticket counters, passenger screening checkpoints, concessions space, the baggage claim area, and all associated public circulation space. Details of the contract include:

Initial four years will cover the design and construction phase, with an anticipated cost between USD650-USD770 million;

Once construction is complete and accepted, the airport will begin annual supplemental payments to the developer to reimburse financing, as well as operations and maintenance costs of USD24 million p/a;

The developer will operate and maintain the concessions space and designated areas on levels five and six;

The airport will receive 80% of the concession revenues and 100% of the other terminal revenue such as airlines, rental car, corridor to 'A' bridge;

The developer will receive 20% of concession revenues over a 30 year operating period;

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2018 and will be complete by late 2021;

Key airport improvement activities covered by the contract include: Increased US TSA throughput by an estimated 50% to 70%; Increased capacity of the terminal to accommodate future growth; Increased check in counter space; A new meeting/greeting area at the south end of the terminal, and a new 'front door' from the plaza to the airport, including a children's play area and flight information displays; A new international passenger welcome center with seating, food and retail; Improved food and retail offerings in the terminal; Facility upgrades: escalators, elevators, restrooms, security and more; Curbside improvements for increased passenger drop off capacity, including an express drop off location adjacent to the US TSA checkpoints for passengers without checked bags. [more - original PR]

