14-Aug-2018 9:12 AM

Denver International Airport reports record Jun-2018 traffic

Denver International Airport handled (13-Aug-2018) over 5.9 million passengers in Jun-2018, a 4.5% year-on-year increase. The result marks a new record for the airport and the ninth consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. CEO Kim Day commented: "Denver's booming economy and record-setting tourism numbers combined with continued air service growth have put us on track for another record-breaking year". [more - original PR]

